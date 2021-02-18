‘Biden Is Either Lying Or He’s Mentally Gone’ Says Trump

After a month long silence, former President Donald Trump had plenty to say on Wednesday as he made appearances on a number of cable news channels.

Trump hinted at a 2024 run and the possible launch of his own social media platform. He also blasted Joe Biden for lying about the coronavirus vaccine rollout.

Summit News reports: Appearing on Newsmax, Trump addressed Biden’s blatant lie Tuesday night about there being no available vaccine.

At the beginning of the town hall, President Biden claimed he didn't have a vaccine when he came into office.



The first shots occurred on December 14 and one million doses were being administered per day when he took office on January 20. pic.twitter.com/NX61LTvqF7 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 17, 2021

“I saw that he said there was no vaccine before he came into office and yet he got a shot before he came into office,” Trump said.

“So either he’s not telling the truth or he’s mentally gone. One or the other,” he added.

“He’s getting killed on this,” Trump continued, adding “Even the haters said, ‘Well wait a minute, this vaccine was announced long before.’”

“Could he be joking? Because, frankly, that was a very dumb statement,” Trump considered.

Donald Trump says President Biden is "either not telling the truth, or he's mentally gone" based on his vaccine statements. @gregkellyusa https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/mD7rPh39HR — Newsmax (@newsmax) February 18, 2021

Biden admitted Tuesday night that he wakes up every day and asks where the hell he is, since moving into the White House.

Elsewhere during the conversation, Trump admitted that he misses being the President, saying “Everything was happening great… It’s too bad.”

When asked if he is considering another run, Trump replied “I won’t say yet, but we have tremendous support.”