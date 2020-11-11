Biden in September: I Will NOT Declare Victory Until Election Is Independently Certified

During the first presidential debate in September, Biden promised not to delcare vicotry until the election is indepdencly certified.

“Will you urge your supporters to stay calm while the vote is counted, and will you pledge not to declare victory until the election is independently certified?” debate moderator Chris Wallace asked of Biden at the first debate in Cleveland, Ohio.

“Yes,” Biden responded.

Watch:

Breitbart.com reports: “And here’s the deal. We’ll count the ballots. As you pointed out, some of these ballots in some states can’t even be opened until Election Day, and if there’s thousands of ballots, it’s going to take time to do it,” added the former vice president.

Biden, however, has done nothing of the sort, as he has since carried on as if he is president-elect, promising that “we’re going to get right to work,” as he seemingly ignores the fact that the 2020 presidential election has not yet been independently certified.

The former vice president has also since urged all Americans to “wear a mask,” insisting that the “election is over.”

“The election is over,” Biden claimed. “I won’t be president until January 20, but my message today is to everyone — it doesn’t matter who you voted… we can save tens of thousands of lives if everyone would just wear a mask for the next few months.”

Biden ended up delivering his victory speech on Saturday night, four days after the election.

Meanwhile, the 2020 presidential election has yet to be certified, as members of President Trump’s administration maintain that the president may actually be reelected.