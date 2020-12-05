Biden: If Kamala Disagrees With My Morals I’ll Develop a Disease and Resign

“When we disagree, it will be just like — so far, it’s been just like Barack, and I did. It’s in private. She’ll say I think we should do A, B, C, or D, and I’ll say I like A, don’t like B or C. And like I told Barack, if I read something where there’s a fundamental disagreement we have based on a moral principle, I’ll develop some disease and say I have to resign.”

He then added:

“We discussed at length our views on foreign policy, on domestic policy, on intelligence. And the great thing is she has a background in the Senate, on intelligence, the Intelligence Committee. She has a background in the Senate on a whole range of things that are going to be pertinent to what we have to do.”

Watch: