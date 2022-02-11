Biden Hires Pro-Bestiality Drag Queen To Run Nuclear Department

President Biden has hired an openly pro-bestiality drag queen to help run the Department of Energy’s Office of Nuclear Energy.

Yes, really.

Sam Brinton – now a senior Biden official – has openly discussed having sex with animals as well as being sexually attracted to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Thenationalpulse.com reports: In his own website’s bio, Brinton reveals:

Sam has worn his stilettos to Congress to advise legislators about nuclear policy and to the White House where he advised President Obama and Michelle Obama on LGBT issues. He shows young men and women everywhere he goes that they can be who they are and gives them courage. Once, while he was walking around Disney World in 6 inch stilettos with his boyfriend, a young gay boy saw Sam with his boyfriend and started crying. He told his mother, ‘”t’s true, Mom. WE can be our own princess here.”

Brinton is an active member of the Washington, D.C. chapter of a drag queen society known as the “Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,” which lists him as the principal contact on its 2016 and 2018 tax forms. During the group’s “Lavender Mass 2021,” Brinton can be seen referring to Anthony Fauci, who was declared a “saint,” as “Daddy Fauci.”

Fauci was widely critiqued for his role in the HIV/AIDs crisis in the 1980s, with LGBT rights activists calling him an “incompetent idiot” and a “murderer”.

The new Biden-Harris nuclear official has been involved in LGBTQ+ activism since college, was interviewed by Metro Weekly about the group, where he emphasized he is the “slutty one”.

“The Sisters mission is in complete alignment with my passion for removing the guilt people feel every day (unjustly placed on them, let your freak flag fly!) and the joy the Sisters bring is so, so, so beautiful,” he added.

In a separate interview, Brinton explains how he roleplays as a “pup” handler.

“I actually have trouble when we transition from pup play to having sex,” Brinton explained.

“Like, ‘No, I can’t have you whimper like that when we’re having sex,’ because I don’t want to mix that world. It’s interesting, because he doesn’t have to come out of pup mode to have me fuck him. I personally have to bring him out of pup perception for me. But then I’m still treating him as a submissive to me.”

In the interview, Brinton also appears to be annoyed with criticism of “lik[ing] to have sex with animals”:

“One of the hardest things about being a handler is that I’ve honestly had people ask, ‘Wait, you have sex with animals?’” Sam says. “They believe it’s abusive, that it’s taking advantage of someone who may not be acting up to a level of human responsibility… The other misperception is that I have some really messed up background, like, did I have some horrible childhood trauma that made me like to have sex with animals.”

Brinton has also lectured on kink at college campuses, including a class for the University of Wisconsin-Stout Gender and Sexuality Alliance on the “Physics of Kink” on March 7th, 2018. A description on Instagram said the session was to include “live demos on the tension forces of bondage, thermodynamics of wax play, physics of impact, and circuits of electro play!”

Brinton led a “Kink 101” session at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. The photo shows Brinton in a dress, standing over three kneeling males with leather bondage-style dog masks on their heads.

He previously worked with the Obama White House on LGBTQ+ issues as well as Congress on nuclear policy.

