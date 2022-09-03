Biden Hires Pedophile-Linked John Podesta to Lead America’s ‘Great Reset’ Implementation

Joe Biden has hired disgraced former Clinton campaign manager John Podesta to lead America’s implementation of the WEF’s ‘Great Reset’ agenda.

Podesta will be in charge of implementing $370 billion worth of climate change provisions included in the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act.

The scandal-riddled Clinton associate is famous for pulling strings to get convicted pedophile and former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert released from prison early.

Podesta will also “chair the President’s National Climate Task Force in support of this effort,” the White House boasted in a statement.

“We are fortunate that John Podesta will lead our continued innovation and implementation,” Biden said in a statement.

“His deep roots in climate and clean energy policy and his experience at senior levels of government mean we can truly hit the ground running to take advantage of the massive clean energy opportunity in front of us.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Podesta is currently chair of the board of directors for the Center for American Progress, a liberal think tank he founded in 2003.

Hillary Clinton’s former campaign manager also served as chief of staff to former President Clinton and was top climate advisor to President Obama.

In an interview with the New York Times, Podesta said he intends to focus on transforming America away from oil and fossil fuels.

“The transformation of the energy economy is going to be the biggest thing economically that is happening in this country,” he said, promising to work to create “a future that is not blighted by the threat of climate change.”

Podesta continues to be plagued by rumors over alleged involvement in “pizza gate” following the leak of DNC and Clinton campaign emails that were published by the whistleblower organization WikiLeaks in 2016.

The series of emails revealed that high-ranking Podesta, DNC officials and the Clinton team sabotaged Sanders’ candidacy, used racist, anti-gay and sexist slurs when referring to constituents.

The White House also announced Friday that Biden’s top domestic climate aide, Gina McCarthy will depart and be replaced by her deputy Ali Zaidi.

Zaidi, previously worked in the Energy Department under the Obama administration.

McCarthy, who previously led the Environmental Protection Agency under the Obama administration, will leave her post on September 16.