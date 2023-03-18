Biden HHS Official Rachel Levins Vows To Normalize Sex Change Surgery for Kids

Democrats have latched on to the issue of transgenderism, especially with children, and are determined to make it common, regardless of public opinion. Some members of the Biden administration seem to have made this a part of their political platform, going so far as to use the power of government to force it on the public.

According to FOX News, Dr. Rachel Levine, Assistant Secretary for Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), promised that medically changing kids’ genders will soon be normalized. At the Pediatric Grand Rounds session at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford, Levine spoke about the “gender-affirming care” and the high level of support for gender-affirming care for minors in the Biden administration. “But I’m a positive and optimistic person, and I choose to be positive, optimistic. And I think that the wheels will turn on this,” Levine said.

Levine also spoke about the Florida Parental Rights in Education law and the political implications of gender reassignment surgery taking place at children’s hospitals. “I think that it’s not going to be politically advantageous. It wasn’t particularly in 2022. And so I think that as we look to all the different elections in 2024, I think the next two years are going to be challenging. But I am positive and optimistic and hopeful that the wheel will turn after that and that this issue won’t be as politically and socially such a minefield,” Levine added.

Camille Paglia, an academic who is known for her liberal views, has called this child abuse.

REMINDER: Even the far left author and professor Camille Paglia thinks indulging children in transgenderism is a form of child abuse. pic.twitter.com/M6pwAdpPFc — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) March 16, 2023

While conservative talk host Jesse Kelly sees signs of hope in this battle and believes that Republicans need to show more support for the rights of parents.

It will not. As hard as I am on the Low T GOP, the mutilation of kids has sparked in them a fight I’ve never seen from them. It’s only the beginning, but we’re actually starting to see some teeth. Turns out, everyone has a line.



Stop mutilating kids. You can’t change your gender https://t.co/M6hVM70Mob — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 17, 2023

This is an important fight that should not be ignored.