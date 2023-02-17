Biden Has Sent $196 Billion To Ukraine But Refuses To Give a Dime to Ohio

The Biden administration continues to lead the world in contributions to Ukraine with nearly $200 billion in tax payers’ money promised or sent as aid, as American citizens suffering from disasters at home are told there is no money for them.

The Biden administration rejected a request for federal disaster assistance from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine following the train derailment disaster in East Palestine that led to an unprecedented release of highly toxic chemicals, just days after the CDC edited the toxicology profile for vinyl chloride, massively increasing the lethal exposure level and removing information about how the chemical affects children

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) told Ohio’s state government that it was not eligible for disaster assistance to help the community recover from the toxic spill, Dan Tierney, a spokesperson for DeWine, told Fox News Digital on Thursday. Tierney explained that FEMA believed the incident didn’t qualify as a traditional disaster, such as a tornado or hurricane, for which it usually provides assistance.

According to Zelensky’s Ukrainian government, the US leads all countries with $196 billion in total military, financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine between January 24, 2022 through November 20, 2022. Germany has sent the second-most funds, with $172 billion sent in that span.

It is clear where Biden’s loyalties lie and the people of Ohio do not figure in that equation.

Fox reports: In that same span, the rest of the world has contributed less than $75 billion of total aid, with most of that sum coming from the United Kingdom ($28.2 billion), Poland ($24.3 billion), and Estonia ($5.48 billion).

Some members of Congress are looking to put a stop to the superabundant spending by the U.S. government, including Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who introduced a resolution to end military and financial aid to Ukraine.

“How much more for Ukraine? Is there any limit?” asked Gaetz, R-Fla., on the House floor. “Which billionth dollar really kicks in the door? Which red line we set will we not later cross?”

The proposal also urges Ukraine and Russia to seek a peace deal, requiring them to renew their negotiations.