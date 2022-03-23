US President Joe Biden has expressed his desire to lead the “new world order”.

He managed to raise a few eyebrows on Monday after claiming that it was up to the United States to lead the soon to be established ‘new world order”.

During a conversation with business leaders on Monday Biden claimed that the covid pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine had provided the ideal opportunities to help reset the status quo.

He also recalled an expression he said his mother had often used “Out of everything terrible something good will come if you look hard enough for it”

Breitbart reports: The president spoke about the current global climate during a speech with some of America’s top CEOs attending the Business Roundtable lobbying group’s quarterly meeting.

“I think this presents us with some significant opportunities to make some real changes,” he said.

Biden said the entire world was at an “inflection point” that he said historically occurs about every 3 to 4 generations during times of crisis.

The president recalled a comment from a military official in a recent meeting, who noted that 60 million people died globally between 1900 and 1946, allowing the United States to lead the world.

“Since then, we’ve established a liberal world order, and that hadn’t happened in a long while,” Biden said. “A lot of people dying but nowhere near the chaos.”

Biden explained he thought the world was going through a similar situation.

“Now is the time when things are shifting, there’s going to be a new world order out there, we’ve got to lead it, and we’ve got to unite the rest of the free world while doing it,” he concluded.