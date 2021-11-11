Biden Gleefully Asks Americans: ‘Did You Ever Think You’d Be Paying This Much for a Gallon of Gas?’

President Joe Biden gave a speech in Baltimore on Wednesday in which he gloated about the soaring price of gas in America.

Yes, really.

During a speech discussing the infrastructure bill, Biden asked the crowd: “Did you ever think you’d be paying this much for a gallon of gas?”

Mediarightnews.com reports: Prior to the election, Republicans pointed out how much higher gas had been at times under the Obama administration and many expected a return to those prices when Biden was elected.

U.S. House Rep Lauren Boebert (R-CO) said that she knew it was coming and in a quote tweet of a clip of Biden saying that, responded, “Yes, the minute you put your hand on the Bible and took the Oath of Office that you’ve since broken.”

Yes, the minute you put your hand on the Bible and took the Oath of Office that you’ve since broken. https://t.co/9BS5qbqhHC — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) November 10, 2021

“In some parts of California, they are paying $4.50 a gallon. That’s why it’s so important to do everything in our power to stabilize the supply chains,” Biden added after his inexplicable question.

According to GasBuddy data, the average price for a gallon of gasoline in the U.S. is about $3.41 with prices are up 15.1 cents compared to a month ago and $1.31 per gallon higher compared to this time last year.

As Fox Business noted, rising gas prices are a big driver in consumer inflation which rose by the most in 31 years.