Biden: Getting Your COVID Shot Is ‘Most Patriotic Thing You Will EVER Do’

After failing to reach his vaccination goal, Joe Biden begged Americans on Monday to do “the most patriotic thing you can do” and take the experimental COVID shot.

If you haven’t gotten vaccinated, please do it now. It’s the most patriotic thing you can do. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 4, 2021

The tweet came one day after an Independence Day speech at The White House when Biden urged “My fellow Americans, that’s the most patriotic thing you can do, so, please, if you haven’t got vaccinated, do it now: for yourself, for your family, for your community and for your country.”

Summit.news reports: The administration’s goal was to fully immunize 160 million Americans and to ensure 70% of adults get at least one shot by the Fourth of July.

That goal is far from being achieved, but Biden went ahead with a ‘celebration’ anyway, bandying around the slogan “America’s Back Together.”

Many on Twitter were definitely not in agreement that taking the shot is “the most patriotic thing” for them to do.

My Choice Joe . The most patriotic thing is to fly the Flag ….Joe . — Elmo Jones (@HardCoreMoe) July 4, 2021

Government officials telling Americans what to do on Independence Day and invoking it as patriotism is peak irony. — ErikVillagomez26 (@EVillagomez26) July 4, 2021

If I do and I get this COVID vaccine reaction, who will pay for my medical expense and loss of permanent income? You? Pharma? Of course not. pic.twitter.com/CBfQQLYuTr — CryptoBull2020 (@CryptoBull2020) July 4, 2021

I got vaccinated and am currently stuck at home with Covid. Not exactly that patriotic. — Logan Winegardner IV (@LoganWine_IV) July 4, 2021

Actually making sure you lose in '24 and Trump is elected again is the most patriotic thing I can do. — David Wohl (@DavidWohl) July 5, 2021

I think the most patriotic thing you can do is to step down back to your basement and stop with the brainwashing and guilt tripping of Americans. — Adel (@AdeldMeyer) July 5, 2021