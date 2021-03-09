Biden Forgets Name Of His Defense Secretary & The Pentagon

During a speech at the White House to mark internaional womens day on Monday Biden appeared to suffer another memory lapse.

In his lastet gaffe Biden avoided using Defense Secretary Llyod Austin’s name. It seemed like he couldn’t remember the name, even though Austin had spoken at the same podium just minutes before.

The president also forgot what the Pentagon was called. In his speech he said he wanted to thank “the guy that runs that outfit over there”

.@JoeBiden:



"I want to thank the former general. I keep calling him general, but my… the guy who runs that outfit over there."pic.twitter.com/yeOifCp8ct — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 8, 2021

How long are the Denocrats going to keep up this pitiful charade?

RT reports: Biden had mentioned “Secretary Austin” earlier at the event, although, according to media reports, it appears that he was reading from a teleprompter at the time.

After delivering the remarks, Biden made a somewhat slow exit from the room as his vice president, Kamala Harris, walked behind him. The performance did not sit well with many on social media.

One Twitter user claimed that Biden was clearly in “cognitive decline” and that it was “cruel” to make him continue his duties as president.

How long are we going to keep this up? He is in serious cognitive decline. It’s just cruel to keep putting that man up there like that. If this was somebody’s grandpa, they would have been forced into retirement. — Casey James (@S3ALES) March 8, 2021

He is also clearly not sure where to go when he leaves. This is… not a good look,”noted author and former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson. He added that Biden sounded like an elderly relative who was “slipping away.”

Several others joked about how the media continues to downplay Biden’s verbal gaffes.

“It’s just a ‘stutter.’ CNN told me. All good,” read one reply.

The 78-year-old has experienced similar mental hiccups. In December, he mispronounced the name of his nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra – then corrected the error with a different mispronunciation.

Last week pundits accused Biden’s team of keeping the president on a short leash after he announced that he would be “happy” to take questions from the press during a virtual event, only to have the live feed swiftly end.