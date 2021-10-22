Biden Flashes What the Left Calls a “White Power” Sign – Media Silent

During a Q&A with audience members, Biden answered a question by creepily whispering and then quickly flashing the so-called “racist” sign.
Therightscoop.com reports: Ok of course it’s not a white power sign, because Biden used it and he’s not a Republican or a racist. No one in the media would every accuse Biden of using a white power sign.
But if Trump did that….
Yeah, you know. It would called be a dog whistle or secret sign or whatever they call it to paint him as a racist.
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Editor-in-chief at News Punch
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Putin: Allowing Children To Swap Their Gender Is a ‘Crime Against Humanity’ - October 22, 2021
- Biden: ‘Non-Compliant Cops and Emergency Responders Should Be FIRED’ - October 22, 2021
- They All Look the Same: Dementia-Riddled Biden Confuses Black Congressman With Black Mayor During Town Hall - October 22, 2021