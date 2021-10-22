Biden Flashes What the Left Calls a “White Power” Sign – Media Silent

Can you imagine if Trump did this?

October 22, 2021
President Biden flashes white power sign during CNN town hall
President Biden appeared to flash what the left claim is a ‘white power sign’ during a townhall on CNN on Thursday night.

During a Q&A with audience members, Biden answered a question by creepily whispering and then quickly flashing the so-called “racist” sign.

Therightscoop.com reports: Ok of course it’s not a white power sign, because Biden used it and he’s not a Republican or a racist. No one in the media would every accuse Biden of using a white power sign.

But if Trump did that….

Yeah, you know. It would called be a dog whistle or secret sign or whatever they call it to paint him as a racist.

