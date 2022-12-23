Biden Filmed Groping Zelensky During White House Visit

President Joe Biden couldn’t keep his hands off Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky during a Wednesday visit to the White House.
Zelensky gave Congress an angry speech, raised a Ukrainian flag, and complained that the 50 billion dollars being offered to Ukraine wasn’t enough.
Summit.news reports: Before he arrived, Nancy Pelosi compared Zelensky to Winston Churchill:
Biden was all over the guy. Even Zelensky himself was creeped out.
They rolled out the red carpet… literally:
But dude couldn’t even be bothered to wear a suit:
Once he was inside, they replaced the U.S. flag with a Ukranian one:
He demanded tanks and planes as well…
Biden promised infinite funding:
Pause for a second to remember who this guy is…
Apparently there is no money to secure America’s own border, but plenty for Ukraine.
Journalist Glenn Greenwald asked a simple question, how is any of this helping American people?
“In what conceivable way will the lives of American citizens be materially improved?” Greenwald posited, adding “How will you or your family’s lives be protected or fostered by sending tens of billions of dollars, now in excess of $100 billion, to the war in Ukraine except for the tiny number of people that own huge amounts of stock in the weapons manufacturers who have done extremely well from this war, how have Americans benefited in any way?”
