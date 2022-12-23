Biden Filmed Groping Zelensky During White House Visit

President Joe Biden couldn’t keep his hands off Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelensky during a Wednesday visit to the White House.

Zelensky gave Congress an angry speech, raised a Ukrainian flag, and complained that the 50 billion dollars being offered to Ukraine wasn’t enough.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Today, I’m announcing the next tranche of security assistance to Ukraine:



A $1.85 billion package that includes equipment and ammunition contracts. And a Patriot missile battery that we will train forces to operate as part of our efforts to strengthen Ukrainian air defense. — President Biden (@POTUS) December 21, 2022

Biden announces a $1.85 billion security assistance package to Ukraine on top of the $47 billion in the Omnibus. pic.twitter.com/Z76W18BSEU — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 21, 2022

"We are grateful for [the United States’] support, but it is not enough. It is a hint — it is not enough.”



—Zelenskyy pic.twitter.com/YXuP540Fjr — PepperPeep (@PepperPeep) December 21, 2022

Summit.news reports: Before he arrived, Nancy Pelosi compared Zelensky to Winston Churchill:

Nancy Pelosi just sent this letter to lawmakers about Zelensky's visit to the Capitol tonight, where she compares his visit to Winston Churchill visiting Congress in 1941 to ask America to go to war in Europe. pic.twitter.com/yq0BF6q249 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 21, 2022

Biden was all over the guy. Even Zelensky himself was creeped out.

Biden grabs Zelensky’s arm, seemingly without reason. It’s all very confusing.



pic.twitter.com/cEYmrt03y6 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 22, 2022

Biden leans in for a sniff. pic.twitter.com/X55Ya2SH1X — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 22, 2022

They rolled out the red carpet… literally:

White House rolling out the red carpet for Zelensky visit. #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/s7OvkL6Njd — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) December 21, 2022

But dude couldn’t even be bothered to wear a suit:

Does Zelensky not own a suit? pic.twitter.com/JdJadmO87v — Kristina Wong 🇺🇸 (@kristina_wong) December 21, 2022

Once he was inside, they replaced the U.S. flag with a Ukranian one:

You’d think that with $100 billion #Zelinsky could, you know, swing by a Jos A Bank and get a suit. They always have that buy 1, get 12 blazers free deal. Instead, he showed dressed like Stalin. https://t.co/boLdDOtv9i — LarryAlexTaunton.com (@LarryTaunton) December 22, 2022

He demanded tanks and planes as well…

Zelensky: I assure you, Ukraine can operate American tanks and planes themselves.



(Context: The U.S. has not provided certain items Ukraine has asked for like Abrams Tanks and F-16s, saying it would cause a dangerous escalation and require too much training time) pic.twitter.com/WcDNBAg3B4 — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) December 22, 2022

We’re literally having a money laundering foreigner do a whole ass State of the Union address — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 22, 2022

Biden promised infinite funding:

Biden: “The American people are prepared to have us stand up to bullies, stand up for freedom. That’s who we are as Americans, and that’s exactly what we’ve done.”



pic.twitter.com/jwuJiVW2WE — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) December 21, 2022

What the Deep State sees when confronted with Zelensky images Vs What the American People see. pic.twitter.com/dwQYwrzFiM — wyntre (@Wyntre999) December 22, 2022

Zelensky is basically an ungrateful international welfare queen. https://t.co/WclnckMoCj — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 21, 2022

Speaker Pelosi after Zelensky’s address: “It was one of the finest speeches I’ve ever heard in the Congress” pic.twitter.com/MtRFHHzFFE — Ellis Kim (@elliskkim) December 22, 2022

Thank you, President Zelenskyy. 🇺🇦



America stands with you and with the brave people of Ukraine.



Before Congress, you have spoken to the urgency of getting this funding bill done to approve more emergency wartime funding for Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/odRWRUt8RB — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 22, 2022

Pause for a second to remember who this guy is…

Tulsi Gabbard and Tucker Carlson discuss Zelensky.



“He has threatened to punish any Christian caught worshipping in unapproved ways.”



pic.twitter.com/KQP1VfTGcv — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 22, 2022

Apparently there is no money to secure America’s own border, but plenty for Ukraine.

Lmao they can’t afford to spent 5 billion on the US border but $100 billion on another country’s border is no problem. https://t.co/b7NDhYQ7mF — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 22, 2022

Journalist Glenn Greenwald asked a simple question, how is any of this helping American people?

“In what conceivable way will the lives of American citizens be materially improved?” Greenwald posited, adding “How will you or your family’s lives be protected or fostered by sending tens of billions of dollars, now in excess of $100 billion, to the war in Ukraine except for the tiny number of people that own huge amounts of stock in the weapons manufacturers who have done extremely well from this war, how have Americans benefited in any way?”

Don't worry. I'm sure this $100b is scrupulously accounted for.



Ukraine is renowned for its clean and meticulous bookkeeping, as is the US military-industrial complex.



That's why they rejected @RandPaul's amendment for oversight: no need! Everyone involved is super trustworthy! — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 21, 2022

I'd like to remind everyone: the last time the US sent $40 billion to Ukraine — just 7 months ago — 68 GOP lawmakers (57 in the house, 11 in the Senate) voted NO.



Every single last Democrat — including Bernie, AOC, the Squad — voted YES. Unanimous.https://t.co/joHvic1mc5 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 21, 2022