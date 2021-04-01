Biden Enlists ‘Trusted Messengers’ Like Planned Parenthood To Help Persuade Americans To Get Covid Jab

US President Joe Biden has enlisted NASCAR, Planned Parenthood & other ‘trusted messengers’ to help convince Americans to have the Covid vaccine.

A coalition of sports teams, advocacy groups, and other prominent voices have been formed by the Biden administration as part of an information offensive aimed at drumming up enthusiasm for the country’s covid vaccination program.

RT reports: The initiative, spearheaded by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), is part of the government agency’s “We Can Do This” campaign, which seeks to provide “consistent and accurate information” about Covid-19 vaccines to the public.

The US government will run a series of TV ads encouraging people to get the jab. But the campaign will also rely on more than 275 organizations to help spread the message. Dubbed the COVID-19 Community Corps, the roster of vaccine cheerleaders includes NASCAR, professional sports leagues such as the NFL and MLB, labor unions, and groups representing Native Americans and other ethnic minorities. Planned Parenthood and religious organizations have also signed up to proselytize about the shot.

According to a statement released by HHS, the Community Corps was created to provide “trusted messengers” with “consistent and accurate information about Covid-19 to empower as many Americans as possible to become messengers to share the importance of vaccination in their community. ”

A website for the campaign encourages anyone who is interested to become a member of the coalition and receive weekly updates and talking points about the vaccine. Vice President Kamala Harris and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy are scheduled to meet with the founding members of the coalition on Thursday.

HHS also plans to release Facebook profile frames that people can use on the social media platform to show their support for the vaccine.

The US is expected to have enough doses by the end of May to administer the drug to every adult in the country. But the Biden administration is now focusing its efforts on trying to convince Americans to participate in the nationwide drive. According to recent polling data, 61% of American adults say they have been vaccinated or intend to get the shot, up from 55% in February.