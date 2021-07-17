Biden Doubles Down: People Who Spread ‘Misinformation’ Should Be Deplatformed ‘EVERYWHERE’ Forever

The Biden administration has doubled down on the U.S. government’s censorship of Americans, declaring that Americans who spread ‘misinformation’ online should be banned from all platforms permanently.

Psaki on Thursday proudly boasted the federal government is censoring American citizens and flagging “problematic” social media posts for Facebook to remove.

“We’ve increased disinformation research and tracking within the Surgeon General’s office,” Psaki told reporters on Thursday. “We’re flagging problematic posts for Facebook that spread disinformation.”

On Friday Psaki doubled down and declared that Americans who post “misinformation” should be completely unpersoned from every single online platform that exists now and in the future.

“You shouldn’t be banned from one platform and not others if you providing ‘misinformation’ out there,” Psaki breathlessly told a room of unquestioning reporters.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The Biden Administration is publicly admitting that Americans who do not fall in line with their agenda do not have the right to participate in the exchange of commerce and ideas online.

VIDEO:

