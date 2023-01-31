Biden Document Scandal Includes 1,850 Boxes, Enough To Fill a Tractor Trailer, Plus 415 GB of Electronic Records

January 31, 2023 Baxter Dmitry News, US 1
Insider documents show Hunter Biden associates helped Chinese military acquire Michigan dual-use manufacturer
The FBI invited the media for maximum public exposure when they searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence for classified documents last year, however news has just emerged that the bureau searched Biden’s former office for classified documents in November – and decided to keep the search a secret from the American people.

Investigators from the FBI searched the office that Biden previously used at a DC think tank – days after his own lawyer identified classified material there, it was revealed Tuesday.

The White House and the Justice Department did not disclose the search, which was reported by CBS News, despite the White House’s claim of ‘transparency’ over the rolling discoveries of classified material.

It was not immediately known if any additional documents marked classified were uncovered during the search, which took place in mid-November.

Make no mistake, the Deep State is in the tank for Biden and the Democrats and they are doing everything they can to protect the disastrous Biden presidency from damaging public exposure.

Sen. Ted Cruz is demanding the FBI search the 1,850 boxes at the University of Delaware that contain Joe Biden’s Senate records for classified documents.

Given the Biden family’s international business entanglements and criminal enterprises, this Deep State cover-up must not be allowed to succeed.

A January 14 statement from Biden lawyer Bob Bauer did not acknowledge the government search, only flagging the government’s ‘inquiry, including taking possession of any documents and reviewing any surrounding material for further review and context.’

On Friday, January 20, the FBI searched Biden’s Wilmington home, uncovering additional classified material

Top Republicans have called on the government to search the president’s Rehoboth, Delaware, beach house, where Biden’s team says no classified documents were uncovered in its own search. 

