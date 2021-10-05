Biden Deploys FBI to Target Parents Who Fiercely Oppose Critical Race Theory in Schools

President Biden’s FBI has launched a nationwide probe into American parents who fiercely oppose critical race theory indoctrination.

According to Attorney General Merrick Garland, the probe was launched on Monday as a result of “harassment” of far-left school board members and administrators.

Garland announced the unprecedented assault on parents in a memorandum.

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: Concerned parents have increasingly stood up to CRT indoctrination in public schools, with leftist teacher unions appealing to the federal government to crush any resistance to anti-white curriculum. The National School Board Association had claimed opponents of CRT were engaged in “domestic terrorism” last month, with groups of parents proving increasingly successful in holding leftist school administrators accountable.

Conservatives have increasingly considered withdrawing their children from public schools. Some red state and local governments have considered banning CRT anti-white indoctrination from classrooms, a measure Garland’s federal probe is arguably means to deter through intimidation and bullying.

One of the hopeful things happening in our country is parents mobilizing against Critical Race Theory. Merrick Garland has decided those uppity patriots must be silenced. We won’t let him. https://t.co/7okQHMFzAa — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) October 5, 2021

CRT advocates have sought to bully and fire real public educators who stand in their way, in a campaign of suppression that’s actually worthy of federal investigation. President Donald Trump had banned the practice of CRT indoctrination sessions within the federal government during his reign on the presidential throne, and it’s possible a future Trump or Republican administration could do more to ban critical race theory in public education.