Biden & Democrats Share Same ‘Core Principles’ As Hitler & The Nazis Says Tulsi Gabbard

During a recent appearance on the Jesse Watters Primetime show, former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard said that Biden and the Democratic party now share the same core principles as Hitler and the Nazis.

Gabbard was referring to the Biden administration’s “agenda of dentity politics”, which she said was one of the main reasons she left, and also that they even celebrate the fact that they hire certain people based on their race and genetics.

The Washington Examiner reports: She argued that doing so undermined “the traditional democratic values” expressed by Dr. Martin Luther King, that being United States residents should judge each other based off of character rather than race, the former Hawaii representative said on Fox News.

“It’s based on genetics, race, based on your blood, your genes,” Gabbard explained. “And where do we see that connection? Well, these are the very same geneticist core principles embodied by Nazism and Adolf Hitler. This should be something that is sickening and alarming to every single Democrat and every single American.”

Host Jesse Watters said he took some issue with Gabbard’s Germany comparison, but agreed with her sentiment that Democrats were “putting themselves first,” which Gabbard argued is “a huge disqualifyer.”