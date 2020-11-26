Biden Delivers Thanksgiving Message: ‘Limit Family Gatherings, Get People Away From Each Other’

Joe Biden delivered a Thanksgiving message Wednesday which consisted of him scolding Americans, telling them not to see each other, and vowing to separate sick people from their families.

After announcing that families should only engage in limited gatherings, Biden stated that “We still have months of this battle ahead of us.”

“More testing. We’ll find people with cases and get them away from one another, slowing the number of infections. More protective gear for businesses and our schools,” Biden said.

“The federal government has vast powers to combat the virus, and I commit to you I will use all of those powers to lead a national coordinated response,” he added.

Summit.news reports: Biden’s message comes on the heels of him saying that it is the duty of Americans to wear masks and abide by social distancing rules, and that doing so is ‘patriotic’:

Biden has repeatedly vowed to institute a national mandate for masks, and return to lockdown if ‘scientists’ tell him to.

“I would shut it down. I would listen to the scientists.”



Joe Biden tells @DavidMuir in an exclusive interview that as president, he would shut the country down to stop the spread of COVID-19 if the move was recommended by scientists. https://t.co/T9rJgTWcDN pic.twitter.com/bapv7Rui6U — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) August 23, 2020