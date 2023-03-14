Biden Declares War on Second Amendment, Signs Executive Order to Destroy Gun Rights

President Joe Biden has signed an executive order that will have dire consequences for the Second Amendment rights of Americans. The order was signed on Tuesday and will lead to an increase in the number of background checks required to buy guns.

Biden’s latest efforts to curb gun violence are part of his administration’s plans to take away Americans’ right to bear arms. He is determined to push for strong changes as he inches towards a 2024 run, his aides say.

“Too many lives have been taken by gun violence,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “But he believes we need to do more. You’ll hear him call on Congress to take action and not to stop … that we need to continue.”

The executive order will direct federal agencies to ensure compliance with existing laws and procedures. This could have far-reaching consequences for gun owners, as it would allow the government to increase its control over firearms.

The plan calls on Attorney General Merrick Garland to shore up the rules for federally licensed gun dealers so they know they are required to do background checks as part of the license.

The president is also mandating better reporting of ballistics data from federal law enforcement for a clearinghouse that allows federal, state, and local law enforcement to match shell casings to guns.

Biden is asking the Federal Trade Commission to issue a public report analyzing how gun manufacturers market to minors and use military images to market to the general public. This could be used to further limit the marketing and sales of firearms.

This latest move is a clear indication that the Biden administration is not interested in protecting the Second Amendment rights of Americans. It is up to responsible gun owners to stand up and fight against this attack on their rights.

Gun control advocates are hailing the executive order as a “home run for public safety,” but the reality is that it is a direct attack on the Second Amendment and the rights of law-abiding Americans.