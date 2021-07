Joe Biden on Wednesday creeped on a 4-year-old girl, leaning down in her face and asking her if she was a teenager yet.

His creepy encounter was captured on camera during a visit to Illinois to promote his infratrcture bill.

Upon arriving, Biden made a beeline to a little girl as soon as he entered one of the classrooms.

“How old are you? 14?” Biden asked the terrified child.

Why does Joe Biden always perv on young girls and ask if they are much older (and in some cases of legal age)?