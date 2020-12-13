Biden Considering New York’s Andrew Cuomo for Attorney General

Joe Biden is reportedly considering New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for the post of Attorney General in his administration, according to the AP news agency.

Citing an unnamed source, AP reported that Cuomo is one of those on Biden’s shortlist. The others listed are the recently defeated Alabama Sen. Doug Jones, former US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit Judge Merrick Garland, and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.

RT reports: Cuomo’s name has been floated as a possibility for attorney general in the past, though he has claimed he has no plans to join the administration.

“I have no intention to run for president or vice president, or go to the administration,” Cuomo said this week. He added, however, that the role of the attorney general “is critically important, especially now.”

Cuomo has also described Biden as an “old friend” and said he would help him “any way I can.”

Due to the pandemic and multiple public clashes with President Donald Trump, Cuomo has been thrust into the public spotlight this year, though his leadership has been highly controversial. An early order for nursing homes in his state to accept positive Covid-19 cases has led to numerous protests, as critics say the decision could have led to thousands of deaths.

At the same time, he’s introduced some of the most sweeping restrictions, with New York restaurants currently being forced to shut down all indoor dining starting Monday despite the dire state of the industry. This is while some more high-profile businesses have continued to run, like the long-running series ‘Saturday Night Live,’ which continues to shoot with a live audience.