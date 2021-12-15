Biden Confesses on Video: ‘It’s Not About Who Gets to Vote – Its About Who Gets to COUNT the Vote’

Biden began his speech by putting Republicans on notice: “Now we look at 2022. I want to tell my Republican friends, get ready pal, you’re in for a problem.”
Then Biden went off script and admitted: “The struggle is no longer just who gets to vote, or making it easier for eligible people to vote – it’s who gets to count the vote and whether your vote counts at all!”
WATCH:
