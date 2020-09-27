Biden Compares Trump To Fidel Castro & Nazi Propagandist Joseph Goebbels

Joe Biden has been blasted as “unhinged” after comparing President Trump to both the former Cuban dictator Fidel Castro and the infamous Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels in the space of less than a minute.

During his outrageous attack, Biden also claimed he would debate the president on Tuesday, despite people in his own party, including Nancy Pelosi urging him not to. Biden insisted he would take part in the debates because Trump is a “liar” and “not very smart”.

RT reports: Asked by MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle about voters believing Trump’s frequent accusations that Biden will push a socialist agenda as president, the former vice-president said he wasn’t sure if there was anyone voting for Trump who hadn’t already made up their mind.

“But who knows. He’s sort of like Goebbels. You say the lie long enough, keep repeating it, repeating it, repeating it, it becomes common knowledge,” he said, arguing that Trump was using the “socialist” attacks to “scare and distract” voters. He also accused him of “embracing dictators around the world” and then compared him to the late Fidel Castro.

“He’s more Castro than Churchill,” Biden declared.

WATCH: In the space of less than a minute, Joe Biden compares Trump to Goebbels and Fidel Castro. pic.twitter.com/nQWqHoQnfM — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) September 26, 2020

Comparing a democratically elected president to one of Adolf Hitler’s closest allies (and propaganda minister) in the Third Reich, and the socialist Cuban leader who served for decades, didn’t go down well with Trump supporters on social media, many of them accusing Biden of being “unhinged.”

“Goebbels helped carry out the systematic murder of more than six million Jewish people. This is a disgusting thing for a politician to say,” Daily Caller writer David Hookstead tweeted.