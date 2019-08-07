Biden Compares President Trump to the Ku Klux Klan

Democratic hopeful Joe Biden has taken his anti-Trump hysteria to the next level by comparing the president to the Ku Klux Klan.

Speaking with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Monday about the recent mass-shootings, Biden breathlessly claimed that Trump’s use of a “dog whistle” to subtly support racists makes him an heir to the infamous white supremacist hate group.

“This is a president who has said things no other president has said since Andrew Jackson,” Biden said, referring to one of the Democrat Party’s founders who owned slaves.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: “We went through this before in the ’20s with the Ku Klux Klan,’ he said, ‘50,000 people walking down Pennsylvania Avenue in pointed hats and robes because they in fact decided they didn’t want any Catholics coming into the country.’”

‘We went through it after the Civil War in terms of the Ku Klux Klan and white supremacy.”

"There's no question it's a dangerous game" President Trump is playing with divisive rhetoric around race, former VP @JoeBiden tells @andersoncooper. "…He looks like he just flat abandoned the theory that we are one people."



Barack Obama also popped off about Trump’s rhetoric on Monday following the back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

“We should soundly reject language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments; leaders who demonize those who don’t look like us, or suggest that other people, including immigrants, threaten our way of life, or refer to other people as sub-human, or imply that America belongs to just one certain type of people,” Obama said in a tweeted statement.

Of course Obama and the liars in the media are only focusing on the El Paso mass shooter Patrick Crusius because he posted an ‘anti-immigrant’ manifesto prior to the shooting.