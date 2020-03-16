Biden Compares Coronavirus Outbreak In US With Being ‘Attacked From Abroad’

Former Vice President Joe Biden has compared the coronavirus outbreak in the US with “being attacked from abroad”

His comments prompted many to wonder if he will be held to the same standards by the media as Donald Trump was when he described the disease as a “foreign virus.” CNN call the president xenophobic following his remarks.

So will CNN call Biden xenophobic as well?

RT rports: The first one-on-one debate between former VP Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders was largely overshadowed by the coronavirus crisis raging in the US, with both Democratic candidates unloading heavily on US President Donald Trump for his handling of the pandemic.

While the two clashed over Sanders’ ‘Medicare for All’ proposal, Biden struck a conciliatory tone, saying he “agrees with Bernie” in principle on how to deal with the health scare.

“I agree with Bernie. We’re in a situation where we have to now be providing for the hospitals that are going to be needed. We need it now.”

Biden then made a comparison that struck many as odd, essentially likening the outbreak of Covid-19, which originated in Wuhan, China in December, to a hostile invasion.

This is like we’re being attacked from abroad. This is like a war.

Netizens were quick to pounce on Biden, who previously took aim at Trump for describing the disease as a “foreign virus.”