Biden Commits to Picking a Woman as His Vice President

Former Vice President Joe Biden promised would he would pick a woman to be his Vice President if elected this November.

“If I’m elected president, my cabinet, my administration will look like the country,” Joe Biden said during Sunday’s CNN Democrat debate.

“I commit that I will, in fact, pick a woman to be my vice president.”

His announcements comes after reports last month that Hillary Clinton was on every shortlist to be the running mate of the Democrat presidential nominees.

Breitbart.com reports: Biden’s announcement will likely be the biggest headline from the debate.

“There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow,” Biden added. “I would pick a woman to be my vice president.”

CNN moderators quickly seized on the moment.

“Just to be clear, you just committed here tonight that your running mate if you get the nomination, will be a woman?” CNN’s Dana Bash asked.

“Yes,” Biden said.

When Bash asked Sanders if he would commit to the same, the senator interrupted and questioned Biden about his support for the Hyde Amendment.

He later confirmed that he would “in all likelihood” also pick a woman as a running mate.