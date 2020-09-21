Biden Claims Two Thirds Of US Population Have Died Of Coronavirus

Joe Biden made another blunder on Sunday when he said an estimated 200 million people in the US have already died from the coronavirus.

The Democratic presidential nominee made his remarks during a campaign event at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

During his campaign speech Biden added that “If Donald Trump has his way, the complications from COVID-19, which are well beyond what they should be, it’s estimated that 200 million people have died, probably by the time I finish this talk”

RT reports: Biden was likely trying to talk about the 199,000 Americans who have died of Covid-19 since the pandemic began earlier this year. However, conservative commentators saw his flub as further evidence that the former vice president isn’t all there mentally.

Biden having a totally normal one, casually claiming that 200 million Americans will die from coronavirus by the end of his speech — so far less than a million people have died worldwide from COVID.

Biden has fumbled his figures before, claiming earlier this summer that more than 120 million Americans had died of Covid-19, overstating the true death toll by a factor of 1,000. Back in February, he claimed during a primary debate that “150 million” Americans had died of gun violence since 2007 – nearly half the country’s population.