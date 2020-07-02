Biden Claims Trump Is Not ‘Cognitively Aware of What’s Going On’

Joe Biden has claimed that President Trump appears not to be “cognitively aware of what’s going on”.

Biden’s remarks appeared to be a response to the presidents attacks on his own cognitive ablities. Trump said that Biden is “not mentally sharp enough” to be in the White House.

Brietbart reports: “This president talks about cognitive capability, Biden, known for his repeated verbal flubs, began a speech on the coronavirus pandemic in his home city of Wilmington, Delaware. “He doesn’t seem to be cognitively aware of what’s going on.”

“He either reads or gets briefed on important issues, and he forgets it, or he doesn’t think it’s necessary that he need to know it,” the presumptive Democrat nominee added, before criticizing President Trump over unsubstantiated reports that Russia offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. military personnel. In a Tuesday statement, the Department of Defense said it had no corroborating evidence that Russian offered bounties to Taliban fights to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

“The Department of Defense continues to evaluate intelligence that Russian GRU operatives were engaged in malign activity against United States and coalition forces in Afghanistan. To date, DOD has no corroborating evidence to validate the recent allegations found in open-source reports,” Pentagon Spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said.

Asked by a reporter about speculation regarding his own mental decline, Biden replied: “I can hardly wait to compare my cognitive capability to the cognitive capability of the man I am running against.”

Biden’s apparent accusation regarding President Trump’s cognitive condition comes as voters continue to worry about the former vice president’s own mental state.