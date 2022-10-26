Biden Claims Covid Vaccines Are ‘Incredibly Effective’ While Getting His 5th Dose

Covid-19 vaccines are “incredibly effective” according to Joe Biden, who told Americans that they should join him in receiving a fifth dose “so we all can have a safe and healthy holiday season.”

Biden, who rolled up his sleeve on camera to receive his fifth dose of the vaccine, has been pushing for a yearly Covid-19 vaccine schedule, arguing “for most Americans, one Covid shot each year will be all that they need.”. Biden has not explained why he has tested positive to Covid-19 twice in 2022 alone.

Reporter: What’s your reaction to the Saudis on oil urging the US not to use the reserves?



Biden: Get your COVID shot pic.twitter.com/164xzwQXQk — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 25, 2022

Biden’s statement echoes his fearmongering in December 2021 when he claimed unvaccinated Americans were facing “a winter of severe illness and death” as he urged initial doses and booster shots following the emergence of the omicron variant.

Biden warned that unvaccinated Americans face “a winter of severe illness and death” amid a surge of Covid cases and the spread of omicron https://t.co/94MfFCDnzc pic.twitter.com/DgQsiY7CmS — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) December 17, 2021

But fewer Americans than ever are keen to line up for Covid-19 vaccines. The uptake for the latest round of booster shots has been slow. Fewer than 20 million people have taken the updated formulation, or just 8.5% of the eligible population, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Meanwhile, Florida has recommended against mRNA booster shots for children under 18 and males under 39, citing the very low risk posed by Covid-19 to children and the elevated risk of cardiac arrest in young vaccinated men.

Several European countries including Denmark have issued similar recommendations in 2022, but the CDC still recommends that children as young as five receive bivalent boosters, and has recommended that Covid-19 vaccines be added to children’s routine vaccination schedules.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Biden combined an intense fearmongering campaign with legal mandates for federal workers and contractors in a bid to up the US’ vaccination rate. While some municipalities also drafted their own mandates, legal challenges ensued.

In New York on Tuesday, the Staten Island Supreme Court ordered the city to lift its mandate and re-hire all employees fired for non-compliance — with full back pay.