Biden Accuses Cruz & Hawley Of Being “Part of the Big Lie”

Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley condemned Joe Biden on Friday after he claimed they were guilty of spreading President Trump’s ‘big lie’ about election fraud

“I think the American public has a good clear look at who they are. They’re part of the Big Lie” Biden said.

He said the tactic of ‘repeating the lie’ reminded him of Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels. “Goebbels [said] in the Great Lie, you keep repeating the lie, repeating the lie.”

In a statement Hawley called on Biden to retract his remarks describing them as “utterly shameful.”

Fox News reports: ‘The Big Lie’ was a term coined in Nazi Germany. “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it” Joseph Goebbels, Reich minister of propaganda of Nazi Germany, once said.

“Really sad,” Cruz wrote on Twitter of Biden’s remarks. “At a time of deep national division, President-elect Biden’s choice to call his political opponents literal Nazis does nothing to bring us together or promote healing.”

This kind of vicious partisan rhetoric only tears our country apart. https://t.co/YMMepv1OhV — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 8, 2021

“This kind of vicious partisan rhetoric only tears our country apart,” he continued.

Hawley fired back with his own statement.

“President-elect Biden has just compared me and another Republican Senator to Nazis. You read that correctly. Think about that for a moment. Let it sink in. Because I raised questions in the format prescribed by the laws of the United States about the way elections were conducted in the state of Pennsylvania, just as Democrats did about other states in 2001, 2005, and 2017, he is calling me a Nazi,” Hawley stated.

The first-term senator further called the presdient-elect’s comments “undignified, immature, and intemperate behavior.”

Hawley then offered Biden some advice. “He should act like a dignified adult and retract these sick comments. And every Democrat member of Congress should be asked to disavow these disgusting comments.”

Cruz and Hawley led efforts in the upper chamber to contest some states’ electoral college results for Biden. Cruz called for an emergency 10-day audit of voter fraud allegations, though such cases had been settled in federal court. Both continued their call to reject the certification of the results even after a pro-Trump riot that sent lawmakers into hiding and left five dead caused others to withdraw their disputes.

The president-elect said the pair of senators were “as responsible” as the president for peddling debunked election fraud claims.