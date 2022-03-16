Biden Caught Using Tik Tok Influencers to Spread Propaganda Blaming Gas Prices on Putin

The White House has been caught instructing Tik Tok influencers how to spread false propaganda to brainwash impressionable young people into believing the US gas price hikes are the fault of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
It was recently announced that the White House would be “briefing” TikTok influencers on the Russia/Ukraine conflict in an effort to spread its propaganda on high fuel prices. Though gas prices were already high prior to the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Joe “The Buck Stops Here” Biden is trying to blame it all on Putin.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
This video is courtesy of TikTok influencer Ellie Zeiler, who has 10.5 million followers on the platform.
Per National File: Zeiler mentioned that she talked to White House officials about the issue, and they explained the causes.
“We’re getting out of a two-year pandemic. When use goes up, price goes up.” Zeiler echoed. She then mentioned that her call with the White House covered the situation in Ukraine and how that impacted things here in America. “Now with Putin starting this horrific fight between Ukraine and Russia, nobody wants to work with him and do international trade”.
The messaging on high gas prices and inflation has been consistent among Biden and his allies, as well as in the corporate press. Now, this message is being repeated across many different platforms and targeting those outside of the cable news audience.
Policies such as Biden’s first day executive order to halt the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline were not mentioned in Zeiler’s video, nor has it been mentioned by the administration. Despite the obvious move away from oil and gas production, the White House did tweet out a graph touting America’s energy independence under the Biden Administration.
One thing was missing from the graph, which would be the fact that the graph ends before Biden was inaugurated. The biggest uptick in domestic oil production happened during the Trump Administration.
This is not the first time that the Biden White House enlisted the help of internet influencers and celebrities to target its message to a young audience. In an effort to get young people vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House invited singer Olivia Rodrigo to advocate for the vaccines.
The Biden White House also stoked controversy when it enlisted TikTok influencer Benny Drama to promote vaccines for grade school-aged kids. Drama’s videos were filmed just days before Afghanistan fell to the Taliban.
Baxter Dmitry
Email: baxter@newspunch.com
That’s nothing Here and no doubt all over the world wherever the notorious 60Minutes crews are dispersed to spread their good news, they’re airing this week a super special on Putin the Monster of Corruption A mega dici that you can bet has been months in the making , but will be presented as a rush job just scraped together in the last 2 weeks. It will be intriguing to see how they put it all together to look convincing, but with their expertise after 40 years experience it should be very. I’ll be looking for loose threads. A couple might just slip past the editors.