Biden Caught In a Bare Faced Lie, Says His Son Beau ‘Lost His Life in Iraq’

US President Joe Biden was caught in a bare-faced lie during the unveiling of a memorial in Colorado on Wednesday, telling the assembled crowd that his son Beau “lost his life in Iraq,” .

There is just one problem. Beau Biden died in the United States after losing a battle with brain cancer in 2015.

Biden made the false claim while urging the audience to imagine the character it takes to serve in the military.

“Just imagine – and I mean this sincerely. I say this as a father of a man who won the Bronze Star, the Conspicuous Service Medal, and lost his life in Iraq. Imagine the courage, the daring, and the genuine sacrifice – genuine sacrifice they all made,” he mused.

Since 2016, Joe Biden has repeatedly linked his son’s death with the exposure to burn pits during his time at US military bases, both as a service member in Iraq and earlier as a civilian consultant in Kosovo. The open-air burning of waste that the US military uses can produce large amounts of airborne toxins and has been linked to health issues.

In his capacity as president, Biden mentioned Beau’s death in his state of the union speech in March.

“I don’t know for sure if the burn pit that he lived near – that his hooch was near in Iraq and, earlier than that, in Kosovo is the cause of his brain cancer and the disease of so many other troops. But I’m committed to find out everything we can,” Biden said.

Beau Biden was a lawyer who served as the Delaware attorney general until months before his death. He went to Kosovo to train judges and prosecutors after NATO’s bombing campaign against Serbia helped the region split from Belgrade.

President Biden was in Colorado to designate Camp Hale as a national monument for its role in training the 10th Mountain Division. This change of status prevents oil and gas development in the area of over 50,000 acres around the military installation.

Political observers called it an election-year gift to Democratic Senator Michael Bennet, as he faces a tough race against Republican candidate Joe O’Dea. Bennet, who made the preservation of public land a key policy, took part in the ceremony alongside Biden.