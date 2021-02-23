Biden Cancels Trump Program That Targeted Child Sex Traffickers in the US Illegally

President Joe Biden has terminated a Trump program that targeted sexual offenders, including child sex traffickers, who are in the United States illegally.

Trump’s program, dubbed “Operation Talon,” focused on deporting dangerous sexual predators preying on vulnerable Americans.

But Biden decided to end the program, leaving Americans and their children once again open to attacks from pedophiles and rapists.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody argued there was “no reason” for Biden to cancel the program.

Moody told Fox News:

“We rely on the federal government to assist our local and state law enforcement and remove those that are lurking in our communities that are sexual predators and that are preying on our most vulnerable.“

“And so, to have an administration, Joe Biden, cancel an operation that is focusing on sexual offenders in our country, as the attorney general of Florida certainly, but as a mother, it’s horrifying.”

Co-host Jedediah Bila asked Moody:

“Is there any reason you can see for why this operation would be removed or what the reasoning behind that would be?”

Moody responded:

“Absolutely none. I was a former federal prosecutor.”

“Effective, targeted operations cross administrations,” she continued.

“These operations help agents do their jobs, especially for states like Florida that rely on federal agencies and law enforcement to help them remove these dangerous people from our communities.”

“There is no reason this operation should be canceled.”

Humanevents.com reports: South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson joined a coalition of 18 state attorneys general to urge Biden to reverse the cancellation, according to ABC 4 News.

“We’re working hard to fight human trafficking and sex crimes in South Carolina and allowing convicted sex offenders who are here illegally to remain in our country makes absolutely no sense,” Wilson said. “These trafficking and sex crimes are repugnant to human decency generally and to children specifically,” he added.

The letter, directed to Joe Biden, the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Acting Director of ICE Tae Johnson, pointed out the problems with this cancellation. The attorneys general argued that canceling Operation Talon could encourage sexual predators to attack.

“The United States’ population of illegal immigrants includes disturbingly large numbers of criminals with prior convictions for sexual crimes,” the letter reads. “According to data collected by Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, during the period from October 2014 to May 2018 ICE arrested 19,572 illegal aliens with criminal convictions for whom the most serious prior conviction was a conviction for a sex-related offense.”

“Meanwhile, an increasing number of illegal aliens are entering the United States after having been previously convicted of sexual offenses,” it continues. “The cancellation of [Operation Talon] effectively broadcasts to the world that the United States is now a sanctuary jurisdiction for sexual predators. This message creates a perverse incentive for foreign sexual predators to seek to enter the United States illegally and assault more victims, both in the process of unlawful migration and after they arrive. It will also broadcast the message to other criminal aliens who have committed other offenses that any kind of robust enforcement against them is unlikely.”

The letter begs perhaps the most important question: “If the United States will not remove even convicted sex offenders, whom will it remove?”

In addition to South Carolina, the state attorneys general that signed on to the letter include: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.