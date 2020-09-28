Biden Campaign Announces Another Day Off The Trail

At 9:52 a.m. on Monday morning, Joe Biden’s campaign announced that he would not be making any public appearances for the day.
Fox News producer Pat Ward wrote on Twitter: “Biden campaign has called a lid at 9:52 a.m”
Breitbart reports: On Saturday, the campaign called another lid, the 10th time in the next-to-last month before Election Day.
Biden’s frequency for being off the trail in the waning weeks of the campaign has seeped into the consciousness of the media and now it is becoming news.
Mona Salama noted Biden called four such “lids” last week alone. With the one called on Monday, whether will likely be another called on Tuesday as Biden prepares for the first presidential debate with Donald Trump.
“Less than 6 weeks before the election, the Democratic nominee is working at a 50% clip, calling a lid 7 of the past 14 days and 11 of the past 26 this month,” The Hill‘s Joe Concha wrote on Twitter.
During a rally in Pennsylvania last week, President Trump turned Biden’s lid frequency into an issue:
