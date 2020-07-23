Biden Calls Trump America’s First Racist President

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has called President Donald Trump Americas “first” racist president.

He made his remarks during a virtual town hall organised by the Service Employees International Union.

Biden says Trump is America's first racist president: "We’ve had racists, and they’ve existed, they’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has.” pic.twitter.com/BbOG3GgXvq — The Recount (@therecount) July 22, 2020

When Biden was asked about Trumps use of the term “China coronavirus” the former vice president said, “The way he deals with people based on the color of their skin, their national origin, where they’re from, is absolutely sickening.”

He then added that “No sitting president has ever done this. Never, never, never. No Republican president has done this, no Democratic president. We’ve had racists, and they’ve existed, they’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has.”

Biden also suggested that Trump was using race “as a wedge” to distract from his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The President responded to Biden’s comments at a White House briefing on Wednesday. He pointed to his administration’s efforts passing criminal justice reform legislation and expanding opportunity zones, as well as the low unemployment numbers for minority groups before the coronavirus outbreak.

“I’ve done more for Black Americans than anybody with the possible of exception of Abraham Lincoln,” Trump said. “Nobody has even been close.”

Katrina Pierson, a senior adviser for Trump’s re-election campaign, said that “no one should take lectures on racial justice from Joe Biden.”