Biden Calls Reporter A ‘Stupid Son Of A B***h’

US president Joe Biden was caught on mic calling Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a ‘stupid son of a bitch’
Biden, who is growing increasingly irritated by tough questions from the media, insulted Doocy after he asked if inflation was a political liability ahead of the midterms.
The remark was captured before the presidents microphone was cut off during Monday’s meeting of the White House Competition Council.
RT reports: The White House press corps was invited to the meeting’s opening, as Biden argued his administration was getting the record US inflation under control and lowering prices of everything from food to iPhone repairs.
He refused to take any questions about the ongoing tensions with Russia over Ukraine, complaining that reporters won’t stay on topic. As the media was being ushered out, Fox News’ Peter Doocy shouted out a question about inflation being a political liability for the administration.
“That’s a great asset, more inflation. What a stupid son of a b***h,” Biden muttered, his microphone still on. The exchange quickly spread on social media.
Doocy later made an appearance on Sean Hannity’s show to say that Biden called his cell phone “within about an hour of that exchange” to clear the air.
Biden allegedly said “It’s nothing personal, pal“
Hannity asked “Did he apologize?” wo which Doocy replied: “He cleared the air and I appreciate it. We had a nice call.”
