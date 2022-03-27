Biden Calls Putin ‘A Butcher’ Who ‘Cannot Remain In Power’

US president Joe Biden has branded his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, a “butcher”

During a trip to Poland, Biden responded to a reporter’s question after visiting Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw by calling the Russian president a butcher and declaring that “this man cannot remain in power”.

"For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," Biden says of Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/9QY9QidUZS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 26, 2022

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov complained about Biden’s remarks by saying that “a state leader should keep their temper.” He added that Biden’s repeated verbal attacks on Vladimir Putin only contribute to the deterioration of the ties between their two nations.

“A head of state must remain civil. And, of course, every time, these personal insults narrow the window of opportunity for our bilateral relationship under the current (US) administration,” Peskov said, suggesting that Biden’s own war record gave him no right to criticize anyone.

Peskov pointed out that Biden had previously voiced support for US bombings of other countries saying that “it is at least weird to hear such a thing from him.”

“After all, this is the man who, back then, speaking on television, demanded his own country bomb Yugoslavia … He demanded they kill people.”

According to RT: Over the past few days, Biden has repeatedly launched vicious volleys at Russia’s president, ramping up his rhetoric each time. Last week, he branded Putin a “war criminal,” later referring to him as a “murderous dictator, a pure thug who is waging an immoral war against the people of Ukraine.”

Moscow attacked its neighbor last month, following a seven-year standoff over Ukraine’s failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, and Russia’s eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. German- and French-brokered protocols had been designed to regularize the status of those regions within the Ukrainian state.

Russia has now demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO alliance. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.