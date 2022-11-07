Biden Calls Protestors ‘Idiots’ For Holding ‘Anti-Socialism’ Signs at Illinois Speech

Joe Biden has snapped at protestors holding signs protesting against Democrat ideology and socialism at an Illinois stump speech, branding them “idiots” during a bitter meltdown.

Biden has had a rough week, getting fact-checked by Twitter, delivering angry speeches while avoiding battleground states, and being forced to “moonwalk” away from his ludicrous claim that he would close coal plants all over the country. On Saturday, he was at it again, saying in a speech in Joliet, Illinois that protesters lacked mental acuity.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Biden was triggered by the protesters outside the event who carried signs reading “Socialism Sucks,” “Vote Pro-Life,” and “Where’s Nancy.” His response:

Calling us idiots .. bold strategy https://t.co/5TxxOwU86d — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 5, 2022

I love those signs when I came in. Socialism. Give me a break, what idiots.

Nice. That’s the way to bring the country together, Joe!

To me, Biden has seemed like a bitter, angry man since he started his presidential campaign in 2019, and only seems to be getting testier as the midterms approach. With many pollsters and pundits predicting a “Red Wave,” Democrats in general, but Biden in particular, are getting nastier and more desperate.

Here are the American protesters who the president of the United States insulted:

Outside a rally for Democrats with @POTUS in Joliet, Illinois: pic.twitter.com/EcHti9EbJW — Akayla Gardner (@gardnerakayla) November 5, 2022

Redstate report: Biden’s descent into bitterness really started to accelerate when he cranked up the rhetoric to 11 in his infamous September “Dark Brandon” speech when he squinted in rage and declared:

And here, in my view, is what is true: MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people. They refuse to accept the results of a free election. And they’re working right now, as I speak, in state after state to give power to decide elections in America to partisans and cronies, empowering election deniers to undermine democracy itself.

Since then, he’s continued to spout his disdain of those who would vote against him and constantly insisted that “Democracy is on the ballot” on November 8. (Hint: it’s not. Unfortunately for us, neither is Biden himself.)

Is his strategy working? A September poll showed that 54 percent of respondents think the country is “less united” since Biden took office. The answer then is a clear “no.”

He gave a similar speech Friday, ignoring issues voters care about like crime, inflation, and the border, and instead railing against “election deniers,” MAGA, January 6, and his imaginary “assault on democracy.” While Democrats are crowing on and on (and on) that abortion should be the number one priority in your life, that the crime wave isn’t real, and that inflation isn’t that big a deal, voters are turning the other cheek and will most likely send a massive message on November 8.

While Americans can’t get rid of Joe this election cycle, they can take back the House and Senate and thereby essentially throw roadblocks in front of his relentless quests to ruin the country. Till then, expect Biden and his cronies to keep insulting and demeaning his opponents—but it won’t work.