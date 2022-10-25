Biden Calls Kamala Harris ‘A Great President’ While Wishing Her A Happy Birthday

In another public display of his rapidly declining mental health, Joe Biden appeared to forget that he was the US president….again!
On Monday he called his VP Kamala Harris a “great president” while wishing her a happy birthday.
The president has given away his job to his second-in-command in several word flubs since taking office.
Infowars reports: Biden made the gaffe during a Diwali celebration event at the White House flanked by his wife Jill Biden and Harris.
This isn’t the first, second, or even third time Biden referred to Harris as the President of the United States.
Biden referred to Harris as the president during a speech in March 2021.
And again in December 2021.
And again in January 2022.