Biden Calls for ‘Assault Weapons’ BAN on Parkland Shooting Anniversary

Joe Biden demanded that Congress implement strict anti-Second amendment gun control laws on Sunday, the third anniversary of the Parkland school shooting.

In a White House statement, Biden demanded that lawmakers draft measures to ban “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines, and implement strict background checks on all gun sales across the country.

“Today, I am calling on Congress to enact commonsense gun law reforms, including requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers who knowingly put weapons of war on our streets,” Biden said.

“This Administration will not wait for the next mass shooting to heed that call. We will take action to end our epidemic of gun violence and make our schools and communities safer.”

“We owe it to all those we’ve lost and to all those left behind to grieve to make a change. The time to act is now,” his statement added.

Infowars.com reports: Biden’s anti-Second Amendment remarks come on the third anniversary of the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, where then-17-year-old Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 people and wounded 17 others in Parkland, Florida.

Cruz is still awaiting trial for his crimes.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered all flags statewide to fly at half staff until sundown.

“The Parkland community is resilient in the wake of tragedy, reminding us just how strong and united Floridians can be in the face of such devastating loss,” DeSantis said Sunday, adding that Florida schools have put forth several new safety measures to help protect students and teachers without restricting the Second Amendment.

Notably, Biden’s announcement also comes amid a massive spike in homicides in major cities, leading to a record wave of gun sales in 2021.