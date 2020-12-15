Biden Calls Election Fraud Claims ‘Baseless’

Joe Biden said he would be president for “all Americans” while accusing the Trump administration of an “abuse of power”.

Rejecting Trumps allegations of voter fraud as “basless claims”, Biden touted his election ‘win’ in a speech from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, claiming he struck a “clear victory” against an incumbent Trump.

Coughing and spluttering his way through the speech, Biden declared that the election was “free and fair” and ranted against Trump’s effort to challenge the election results in court.

RT reports: “In America, politicians don’t take power – people grant it to them. The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know that nothing – not even a pandemic, or an abuse of power – can extinguish that flame,” he said, adding that Trump had “refused to accept the will of the people.”

Even while taking aim at Trump for an “assault on our democracy,” however, Biden vowed to “be president for all Americans,” calling for “solidarity” and to “lower the temperature” in the country after a bitter presidential race. “Now it’s time to turn the page, as we’ve done throughout our history. To unite. To heal,” he said, repeatedly stopping to clear his throat throughout the speech.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Bidens post-electoral college vote speech was “divisive”. She slammed Biden for describing President Trump’s attempts to overturn the rigged election as an “unprecedented assault on democray”.