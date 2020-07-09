Joe Biden Calls for Defunding the Police: They Have “Become the Enemy”

Joe Biden on Wednesday fully embraced the defund the police movement, and declared that cops have “become the enemy.”

Biden made the outlandish remarks during an interview with health care activist Ady Barkan.

Barkan was diagnosed with terminal amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2016 and speaks through a computer voice.

Biden went all in and caved to radical leftists like Ilhan Omar and AOC and said he "absolutely" supports taking away funding from police departments across the country.

Biden also said that the police have “become the enemy.”

“Surplus military equipment for law enforcement. They don’t need that! The last thing you need is an up-armored Humvee coming into a neighborhood just like the military invading!” Biden said. “They don’t know anybody! They have become the enemy — they’re supposed to be protecting these people.”

Ady Barkan asked Biden if he would redirect some of the police funding to which he replied, “Yes! Absolutely!”

Watch a longer clip of the interview where Biden suggests Rayshard Brooks would be alive today if a mental health counselor and a tow truck were sent out that night to confront the drunk belligerent man passed out in front of a Wendy’s in Atlanta: