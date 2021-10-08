Biden Calls Chicago’s Female Mayor Lori Lightfoot “Mister Mayor”

President Biden made a number of gaffes as he stumbled his way through a speech promoting vaccine mandates in Illinois on Thursday.

During his speech he called Chicago’s female Mayor Lori Lightfoot “Mister Mayor” and saluted the nonexistent “Ohio Pennsylvania President.”

RT reports: Biden touched down in Chicago on Thursday for a speech promoting his administration’s recently announced vaccine mandate for private companies, which would force employers to require that their workers either be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to regular testing. The speech, during which he linked his aggressive mandates to rising vaccination rates, took place at a construction site run by a company already implementing Biden’s proposed vaccine requirement, and owned by a Democratic megadonor.

The president, however, got off to a shaky start, thanking “Mister Mayor” Lori Lightfoot, who is actually a woman.

Running through his list of local politicians to thank, Biden then hit another snag, paying tribute to “The Ohio Pennsylvania, the Ohio Pennsylvania, I’m from Pennsylvania, the Illinois president Don Harmon,” referring to the president of the Illinois State Senate.

Joe Biden in Illinois: “The Ohio Pennsylvania, the Ohio Pennsylvania *gestures to himself* Pennsylvania, the Illinois president" pic.twitter.com/wjAlK3xK4w — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 7, 2021

A few more names tripped Biden up, with the president “Robert Writer, re, reader, R-E-I-T-E-R, Reiter” receiving a shout out. Biden also seemed to confuse his TV with his phone during one anecdote.

“Last night I was on the television. On television. I was on… the… telephone with a person…” he recounted.

Biden continued touting the vaccine rollout during his half-hour speech, claiming that “the unvaccinated” are putting the US economy at risk and “overrunning” hospitals, both claims that would be disputed by his critics.

The US president has long been mocked for his propensity to stumble during his speeches and press conferences, and rumors of Biden’s declining mental faculties abounded during his 2020 campaign and first months in office – eagerly stoked by his Republican opponents.