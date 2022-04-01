Biden Bumbles Around Fake White House Set As He Gets Another Covid Jab

US president Joe Biden was filmed this week bumbling around a fake White House set before getting injected with a fourth vaccine shot while admitting he didn’t really understand why it was happening on stage.

Biden even struggled to read a scripted announcement about the launch of informational site for all Covid related stuff.

Biden recieved his second booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine one day after the FDA authorized them on Tuesday.

"Today, I'm announcing the launch of https://t.co/weYHPhTrIG," President Biden says.



Summit News reports: He then read “and now I’m going to get my second booster shot,” before taking off his jacket, wandering around and stating “I’m not sure why I’m doing it on stage.”

Hilariously, as he was being injected, a reporter then yelled at Biden “Can you comment on the declassified intelligence that [Putin] doesn’t trust his military leadership, since it is declassified?”

“No, I can’t,” Biden replied.

He then stated “I’ve always though that it discourages people getting the vaccination when they watch people get a needle in their arm. So I apologise for discouraging.”

Biden also seemed pleased with himself that “I was able to roll my sleeve up.”

Watch: