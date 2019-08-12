Biden Blooper: I Was VP During Parkland Shooting

Democratic front-runner Joe Biden falsely claimed that he was Vice President during the February 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

“I watched what happened when the kids from Parkland marched up…I met with them, and then they went up on the hill, when I was Vice President — all those Congressmen were like ‘I’m not here, I’m not here,’” Biden said on Saturday.

Biden had been out of office for over year when the Parkland shooting occurred.

WATCH:

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden falsely claims that he was Vice President during the Parkland school shooting: "I watched what happened when the kids from Parkland marched up…I met with them, and then they went up on the hill, when I was Vice President" pic.twitter.com/nitDh74tsz — Harry Cherry (@TheHarryCherry) August 10, 2019

Biden told reporters in Iowa on Saturday that “those kids in Parkland came up to see me when I was vice president.” https://t.co/QiWHMCI8uo — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) August 10, 2019

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: President Trump blasted Biden over a separate blunder and questioned his mental fitness to be president.

“Joe Biden just said, “We believe in facts, not truth.” Does anybody really believe he is mentally fit to be president? We are “playing” in a very big and complicated world. Joe doesn’t have a clue!” Trump said in a tweet Saturday evening.

Joe Biden just said, “We believe in facts, not truth.” Does anybody really believe he is mentally fit to be president? We are “playing” in a very big and complicated world. Joe doesn’t have a clue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2019

Between Biden’s blunders and his short temper, it is clear he is not fit to be US President.

Biden also snapped at Breitbart News reporter Joel Pollak and grabbed a young conservative girl’s arm at the Iowa State Fair earlier this week.

The 2020 election cycle has barely begun, but the former Vice President is old and already worn out.