Biden’s State Department is “actively impeding” rescue attempts of U.S. citizens stranded in Afghanistan, including a group of Catholic nuns at risk of being executed by Taliban terrorists.

According to a report by National Review, as many as 100,000 American allies are still stranded inside the country:

The Project Dynamo rescue came four months after the fall of Kabul, as winter is setting in, and as Afghanistan is on the brink of mass starvation. It also came as successful rescues of Americans and American allies have become increasingly hard to come by.

Stern has focused his most recent efforts on rescuing American citizens and green-card holders, people who can fly commercially to the United States. But efforts by dozens of private rescue groups who have focused their energy on saving other American allies in the 20-year war — people who typically don’t have the paperwork for a direct path into the U.S. — have slowed to a crawl.

Leaders of some of those groups who spoke to National Review are pointing fingers at the U.S. Department of State. They say the State Department is doing little to help them rescue American allies, and in some cases it is actively blocking their efforts. They’re calling on President Joe Biden’s administration to do more to help them save the people they once served with…

…Owen estimated there are easily over 100,000 American allies still trapped in the country. He noted that former Afghan national army commandos don’t qualify for SIV status.

“They get nothing. The U.S. government doesn’t see any duty to evacuate these guys. And they are dead. They are dead. They are dead if they get caught. I’ve had three executed in the last two weeks, one in front of his wife and children,” Owen said. “None of us are going to quit until we find a way to get them out. These guys, they fought like hell.”…

…Iowa state senator Zach Nunn, the other cofounder of Task Force Argo, said they shared their manifest with the State Department in October. “The flight manifest is still being reviewed by State,” Nunn said in a prepared statement. Among the people they are ready to fly out are dozens of at-risk Catholic nuns, he said.

Owen also acknowledged that the lack of recent media attention has made it harder to raise money that organizations like Flanders Fields rely on. He said he and his wife recently pulled $23,000 out of their personal savings to keep the operation afloat and their safehouses open.