Biden Blasted For Using Huge 85-Car Motorcade Ahead Of Climate Summit

US President Joe Biden has been blasted for driving through Rome in a motorcade of more than 80 cars ahead of an important summit on climate change.

Biden’s massive motorcade was caught on camera on Friday as he made his way to meet the Pope to discuss environmental issues on Friday.

The footage prompted critics to point out the hypocrisy of Biden’s entourage containing so many vehicles when one of the main objectives of his trip is to discuss cutting emissions.

It is thought that his usual entourage had been extended due to a Covid-19 restriction in Italy that limits the number of passengers in each vehicle.

RT reports: Biden led a group of about a dozen people into his meeting, and his motorcade was filled with security details as well as press who shadow and report directly on the president. It reportedly involved 85 vehicles.

Footage of the long line of gas-guzzling vehicles moving their way through the slim streets of Rome left many confused, especially since climate change is an issue the president and the Pope so often talk about. The meeting also took place ahead of a planned climate summit in Glasgow where the president was expected to tout over $500 billion in new spending on environmental programs, which is part of his larger $1.75 trillion spending package that has been stuck in Congress negotiations.

Many critics noted the likely massive carbon footprint Biden’s trip has left, especially when the vehicles being used are not exactly environmentally friendly, including the 244-horsepower vehicle carrying the president, referred to as The Beast. Most of the vehicles are SUVs, vans, etc, typically vehicles that receive low gas mileage.

“But remember folks,” pundit Darren Grimes tweeted in reaction to video of the extended fleet of vehicles, “YOU must stop driving YOUR car. YOU must stop flying abroad. YOU must stop eating meat. YOU must stop using a gas boiler. YOU must immiserate YOUR life in the name of saving the planet.”

“Just a vanity visit,” commentator Steve Milloy said, adding: “Very green.”

