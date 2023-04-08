Biden Blames Trump For His Deadly Afghanistan Withdrawal

The Biden White House has blamed former President Donald Trump for their disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal
They are shamefull attempting to pass the buck despite the fact that President Biden had been in office for about eight months at that time.
The Biden National Security Council (NSC) released a shocking report on Thursday claiming that Biden was “severely constrained” by the decisions of Trump.
Even CBS’s Margaret Brennan bith blasted Biden for his shameful attempt to rewrite history .
Breitbart reports: The Biden White House released a 10-page summary of that review, conducted by the Biden National Security Council, of other reviews done by various government agencies, including the Departments of Defense and State. The summary was released to White House reporters only 10 minutes before a briefing on the review, giving reporters little time to read its contents and formulate questions.
At the briefing, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby repeatedly shifted blame to the Trump administration for negotiating a peace deal with the Taliban that he suggested the Biden administration had no choice but to follow or else face renewed war with the Taliban. And he also blamed the intelligence community and Biden’s military advisers for giving the president flawed intelligence that the Taliban were not going to take over Kabul as quickly as they did.
Kirby also admitted during the press conference that the point of the review was not to look for accountability — despite repeatedly trying to lay blame for the withdrawal at the feet of Trump.
“The purpose of the document that we’re putting out today is to sort of collate the chief reviews and findings of the agencies that did after-action reviews. The — it’s not — the purpose of it is not accountability. It’s — the purpose of it is — to study lessons learned.”