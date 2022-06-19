Biden Blames America’s Poor ‘Mental Health’ For Low Approval Rating

President Biden has blamed Russia and the poor mental health of Americans for his disastrous poll numbers.

During an interview with the Associated Press on Thursday sleepy Joe, whose own mental capacity is extremely questionable, did everything except take personal responsibility for the nation’s skyrocketing inflation and rising gas prices.

We've seen a lot of Democrat excuses for why people are unhappy with the direction of the country, but never before have I seen a politician suggest voters are just mentally unwellhttps://t.co/dnwBjDIeTE pic.twitter.com/n0MNaaJkyc — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) June 16, 2022

Infowars reports: After being asked about “the polls” and how many voters, even Democrats, “are very pessimistic” about the economy, Biden blamed Putin’s war in Ukraine.

The mentally declining president also confirmed he knew U.S. gas prices would rise after he placed sanctions on Russia, telling AP, “I made it clear with helping Ukraine, and organizing NATO to help Ukraine, that this was going to cost. There was going to be a price to pay for it. It was, this is not going to be cost-free, but we had, the option of doing nothing was worse.”

Next, Biden suggested if the U.S. and NATO didn’t step in to help Ukraine, Russia would continue advancing toward NATO countries like Poland and the Czech Republic.

“I’m convinced that if we let Russia roll and Putin roll, he wouldn’t stop,” he said.

Biden was also asked if the rising inflation America is seeing started with his administration’s COVID relief package.

He laughably claimed there is “zero evidence” that the massive Covid relief packages contributed to inflation, calling the idea “bizarre.”

Questioned about recent Census pulse surveys showing people are struggling to pay their weekly expenses, Biden blamed the Trump administration’s failure “to act on COVID” before suggesting Americans are not mentally well.

“People are really, really down,” he explained. “They’re really down. Their need for mental health in America has skyrocketed because people have seen everything upset. Everything they counted on upset. But most of it’s a consequence of, of, of what’s happening, what happened is a consequence of the, the COVID crisis.”

Biden continued, “People lost their jobs. People are out of their jobs. And then, were they going to get back to work? Schools were closed. Think of this.”

Of course, it was the government – not the COVID virus – that shut down businesses and schools.

Sleepy Joe next attempted to resonate with average Americans, but again came off demeaning, saying, “I fully understand why the average voter out there is just confused and upset and worried.”

Perhaps foreshadowing a future move his administration is considering, Biden suggested people are worried the government is “going to take away the ability of people to borrow.”